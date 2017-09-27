Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Dewalt, member of Team U.S., prepares to pass the ball to open teammates during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. The U.S. team challenged Team Italy during this round and came out victorious. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 16:41 Photo ID: 3814707 VIRIN: 170927-F-YG475-156 Resolution: 3616x2290 Size: 679.63 KB Location: TORONTO, ON, CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.