Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel (right), a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., provides cover for U.S. Navy veteran Hector Varela (left), a former chief petty officer and member of Team U.S., while he scores a goal during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. Teams must carry, dribble or pass the ball to advance and earn goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

