U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel, a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., scores a goal during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. Teams work together to score goals by advancing the ball into the opponent’s goal line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 16:41
|Photo ID:
|3814705
|VIRIN:
|170927-F-YG475-140
|Resolution:
|5368x3501
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ON, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
