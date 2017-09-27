Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel, a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., scores a goal during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. Teams work together to score goals by advancing the ball into the opponent’s goal line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

