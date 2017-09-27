Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Navy veteran Hector Varela, a former chief petty officer and member of Team U.S., avoids an opposing competitor during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. Varela was injured February 2012 in a motorcycle accident which resulted in the amputation of his left leg above the knee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)
09.27.2017
09.27.2017
TORONTO, ON, CA
