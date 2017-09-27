Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel, a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., maneuvers down the court during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. The U.S. team challenged Team Italy during this round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

