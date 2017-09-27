(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 6 of 6]

    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel, a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., prepares for offensive maneuvering during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. The Invictus Games were established by Prince Harry of Wales in 2014, and have brought together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations to compete across 12 adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 16:41
    Photo ID: 3814700
    VIRIN: 170927-F-YG475-103
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games
    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games
    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games
    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games
    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games
    Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    Invictus Games 2017
    IG2017
    2017 Invictus Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT