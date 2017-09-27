Wheelchair rugby competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony McDaniel, a former sergeant and member of Team U.S., prepares for offensive maneuvering during a wheelchair rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 27, 2017. The Invictus Games were established by Prince Harry of Wales in 2014, and have brought together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations to compete across 12 adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

