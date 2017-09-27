(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Invictus Games Wheelchair Rugby [Image 5 of 9]

    2017 Invictus Games Wheelchair Rugby

    CANADA

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Team U.S. plays against Team Italy in wheelchair rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Athlethics Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2017. The Invictus Games are the sole international adaptive sporting event for injured active duty and veteran service members. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017
    Photo ID: 3814685
    VIRIN: 170927-F-VB168-0103
    Resolution: 4069x2713
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Invictus Games Wheelchair Rugby [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jannelle McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    InvictusGames 2017

