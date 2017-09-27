U,S, Army Staff Sgt. (ret.) Ryan Major participates in wheelchair rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Athlethics Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2017. The Invictus Games are the sole international adaptive sporting event for injured active duty and veteran service members. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3814675
|VIRIN:
|170927-F-VB168-0001
|Resolution:
|2761x2208
|Size:
|412.63 KB
|Location:
|CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Invictus Games Wheelchair Rugby [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jannelle McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
