(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017 [Image 5 of 20]

    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elliott Banks 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    A Bulgarian soldier prepares himself for the stalking event during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. The competition is multinational by design and involves units from 14 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 16:40
    Photo ID: 3814664
    VIRIN: 170926-A-FN371-0092
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Elliott Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017
    European best Sniper Squad Competition 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    United Kingdom
    Bulgaria
    Squad
    Snipers
    Portugal
    U.S. Army Europe
    soldiers
    USAREUR
    173rd
    2 CR
    7th ATC
    TSEA
    Euorpean

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT