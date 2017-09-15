Capt. Eric Hoffman, 340th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations/intelligence leads a group of Airmen around the track at the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 15, 2017. The Airmen ended the event by running the final lap together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 14:57 Photo ID: 3814278 VIRIN: 170915-F-DX695-2003 Resolution: 3835x2397 Size: 893.99 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor the Fallen run [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.