Honor the Fallen run

Tech. Sgt. Jason Gilley, 644th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions flight chief, carries a baton during the Honor the Fallen POW/MIA run at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 15, 2017. The baton was carried around the track by runners for a total of 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)

