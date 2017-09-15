Tech. Sgt. Jason Gilley, 644th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions flight chief, carries a baton during the Honor the Fallen POW/MIA run at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 15, 2017. The baton was carried around the track by runners for a total of 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3814269
|VIRIN:
|170915-F-DX695-2002
|Resolution:
|4928x3080
|Size:
|586.67 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honor the Fallen run [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT