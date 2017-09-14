Airmen wait before the kick-off of the Honor the Fallen run at the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 14, 2017. This was the first year the Honor the Fallen run was held at Barksdale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3814264
|VIRIN:
|170914-F-DX695-1004
|Resolution:
|2862x4579
|Size:
|808.63 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honor the Fallen run [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT