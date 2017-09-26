(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPS 17 Navy Medical Professionals Hold Knowledge Exchange with Guatemalan Counterparts [Image 1 of 8]

    SPS 17 Navy Medical Professionals Hold Knowledge Exchange with Guatemalan Counterparts

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Starr 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    170926-N-BK435-0255 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Sept. 26, 2017) Lt. Juliana Gutierrez, a women's health nurse assigned to Naval Hospital Pensacola, gives a women’s health lecture to Guatemalan medical professionals, during a subject matter exchange at Puerto Barrios Health Clinic, in support of Southern Partnership Station 17. SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Starr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:06
    Photo ID: 3813651
    VIRIN: 170926-N-BK435-0255
    Resolution: 2342x1562
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPS 17 Navy Medical Professionals Hold Knowledge Exchange with Guatemalan Counterparts [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Jeremy Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Guatemala
    navy medicine
    SMEE
    U.S. Navy
    subject matter expert exchange
    Puerto Barrios
    southernpartnershipstation
    SPSEPF17
    Southern Partnership Station-Expeditionary Fast Transport 2017
    U.S. 4th Fleet: SPS 17

