170926-N-BK435-0126 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Sept. 26, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, technical director for the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, gives an entomology lecture to Guatemalan medical professionals, during a subject matter exchange at Puerto Barrios Health Clinic, in support of Southern Partnership Station 17. SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Starr)

Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 This work, SPS 17 Navy Medical Professionals Hold Knowledge Exchange with Guatemalan Counterparts [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Jeremy Starr, identified by DVIDS