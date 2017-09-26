(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tech Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6]

    Tech Warrior 2017

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Kevin McAllister, a civilian with the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, fires an M-240 machine gun from the turret of an HUMVEE during a combat scenario in Tech Warrior 2017 exercise at the National Center for Medical Readiness in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2017. The annual exercise gives scientists and technician an insight into what conditions their technology may encounter out in the field as well as letting warriors give real-time feedback on how well a new technology performs. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3813477
    VIRIN: 170926-F-JW079-1261
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tech Warrior 2017
    Tech Warrior 2017
    Tech Warrior 2017
    Tech Warrior 2017
    Tech Warrior 2017
    Tech Warrior 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Base
    Science
    development
    Research
    Wright-Patterson
    AFRL
    88th ABW
    Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFMC: Air Force Material Command
    NCMR
    R & D

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT