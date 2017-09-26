A trainer gives Airmen feedback on how they did in a training scenario during the Tech Warrior 2017 exercise at the National Center for Medical Readiness in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2017. The annual exercise gives scientists and technician an insight into what conditions their technology may encounter out in the field as well as letting warriors give real-time feedback on how well a new technology performs. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

