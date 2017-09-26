(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tech Warrior 2017 [Image 5 of 6]

    Tech Warrior 2017

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    An unmanned aerial vehicle flies over the National Center for Medical Readiness in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2017, during Tech Warrior 2017. The annual exercise gives scientists and technician an opportunity to demonstrate and test new technology such as facial recognition software that was applied to the UAV’s video feed. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tech Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

