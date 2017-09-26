An unmanned aerial vehicle flies over the National Center for Medical Readiness in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2017, during Tech Warrior 2017. The annual exercise gives scientists and technician an opportunity to demonstrate and test new technology such as facial recognition software that was applied to the UAV’s video feed. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54 Photo ID: 3813471 VIRIN: 170926-F-JW079-1125 Resolution: 3000x2259 Size: 3.69 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.