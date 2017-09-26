Tech Warrior 2017

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dustin Huber, Naval Medical Research Unit—Dayton, explains new technology to monitor a warrior’s back lumbar function Sept. 26, 2017, during the Tech Warrior exercise at the National Center for Medical Readiness in Fairborn, Ohio. The annual exercise gives scientists and engineers an opportunity to test, showcase and demonstrate state-of-the-art technologies to meet warfighter needs in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

