U.S Air Force Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander, poses for a picture with 23d Civil Engineer Squadron mascots, Sparky and Fireman Fred, Sept. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Short proclaimed the week of Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week, which is designed to commemorate the sacrifices of our firefighters and teach fire safety to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:53 Photo ID: 3813464 VIRIN: 170925-F-QM500-1029 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.61 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Short signs proclamation for Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.