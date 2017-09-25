(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Short signs proclamation for Fire Prevention Week

    Col. Short signs proclamation for Fire Prevention Week

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt 

    Moody Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation, Sept. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Short proclaimed the week of Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week, which is designed to commemorate the sacrifices of our firefighters and teach fire safety to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017
    Photo ID: 3813458
    VIRIN: 170925-F-QM500-1024
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
