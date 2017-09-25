U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation, Sept. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Short proclaimed the week of Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week, which is designed to commemorate the sacrifices of our firefighters and teach fire safety to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 11:53
|Photo ID:
|3813458
|VIRIN:
|170925-F-QM500-1024
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Short signs proclamation for Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
