A fire helmet from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department rests on a table, Sept. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing commander, proclaimed the week of Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week, which is designed to commemorate the sacrifices of our firefighters and teach fire safety to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:53 Photo ID: 3813455 VIRIN: 170925-F-QM500-1010 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 3.42 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Short signs proclamation for Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.