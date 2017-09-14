Direct Support Operator recognized for exceptional service with aircrew

A Direct Support Operator from the 25th Intelligence Squadron, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan, along with his fellow aircrew members were recently selected as the recipients of the Air Force Association's 2017 Lt. Gen. William H. Tunner Award. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Kayshel Trudell, PAO, 1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs)

