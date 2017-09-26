A British soldier fires his rifle at the advanced marksmanship lane during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is an U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. The competition is multinational by design and involves units from 14 countries.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

