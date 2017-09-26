(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    European Best Sniper Squad Competition [Image 6 of 26]

    European Best Sniper Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    British soldiers conduct the advanced marksmanship lane during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is an U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. The competition is multinational by design and involves units from 14 countries.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Squad Competition [Image 1 of 26], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    multinational
    alliance
    partnership
    USAREUR
    GTA
    EuropeanBestSniperSquad

