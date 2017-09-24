(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Invictus Games

    TORONTO, CANADA

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Bruce Moody 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Special Operations Command veteran Sgt. Roosevelt Anderson and Navy veteran Chief Petty Officer Sharona Young of Team US competed in tennis matches against New Zealand and Australia Sept. 24, 2017, during the Invictus Games, in Toronto, Canada. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 06:18
    Photo ID: 3812936
    VIRIN: 170920-O-MB000-003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 523.18 KB
    Location: TORONTO, CA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Invictus Games, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    IAM
    Military Adaptive Sports Program
    Invictus Games
    Office of Warrior Care Policy
    WCP
    Warrior Care and Transition
