2017 Invictus Games

Special Operations Command veteran Sgt. Roosevelt Anderson and Navy veteran Chief Petty Officer Sharona Young of Team US competed in tennis matches against New Zealand and Australia Sept. 24, 2017, during the Invictus Games, in Toronto, Canada. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf.

