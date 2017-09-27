Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks to Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Weidley visited to interact with Marines and further his knowledge of everyday operations on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
