U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks to Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Weidley visited to interact with Marines and further his knowledge of everyday operations on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 05:41 Photo ID: 3812895 VIRIN: 170927-M-NE059-0060 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.