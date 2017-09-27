Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, left, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives Sgt. Erik Judkins, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, his challenge coin at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Weidley visited to interact with Marines and further his knowledge of everyday operations on the air station. Judkins was recognized by his chain of command as a Marine who takes initiative and goes above and beyond his regular duties as a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

