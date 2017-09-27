(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 6]

    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks to Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Weidley visited to interact with Marines and further his knowledge of everyday operations on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 05:41
    Photo ID: 3812889
    VIRIN: 170927-M-NE059-0036
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Commanding general of 1st MAW visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    morale
    CG
    Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMFA-251
    challenge coin

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT