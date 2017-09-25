CBRN conducts aircraft decontamination

A U.S. Marine with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense (CBRN) sprays an F/A-18D Hornet during an aircraft decontamination exercise with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 as part of their CBRN defense mission performance standards training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 25, 2017. CBRN’s mission performance standards are a requirement that they must conduct to continue operations in a CBRN environment. The Marines received sustainment training on how to properly operate the M-26 Joint Service Transportable Decontamination System, small scale, set up a decontamination line and execute the required actions to successfully complete decontamination operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

