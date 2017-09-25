(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBRN conducts aircraft decontamination [Image 4 of 6]

    CBRN conducts aircraft decontamination

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense (CBRN) sprays an F/A-18D Hornet during an aircraft decontamination exercise with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 as part of their CBRN defense mission performance standards training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 25, 2017. CBRN’s mission performance standards are a requirement that they must conduct to continue operations in a CBRN environment. The Marines received sustainment training on how to properly operate the M-26 Joint Service Transportable Decontamination System, small scale, set up a decontamination line and execute the required actions to successfully complete decontamination operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN conducts aircraft decontamination [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Chemical
    CBRN
    Chemical Warfare
    MAG-12

