    Change of Command B Company 277th ASB [Image 2 of 12]

    Change of Command B Company 277th ASB

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.21.2017

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Change of Command Ceremony for Outgoing Commander Major Elsa L. Johnson and Incoming Commander Major Ashlie I. Christian of the B Company 277th ASB Illesheim Army Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, 21 Sept. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis, TSC Ansbach).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 04:29
    Photo ID: 3812820
    VIRIN: 170921-A-WP262-056
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command B Company 277th ASB [Image 1 of 12], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

