Change of Command B Company 277th ASB

Change of Command Ceremony for Outgoing Commander Major Elsa L. Johnson and Incoming Commander Major Ashlie I. Christian of the B Company 277th ASB Illesheim Army Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, 21 Sept. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis, TSC Ansbach).
|09.21.2017
|09.27.2017 04:29
|3812789
|170921-A-WP262-010
|2832x4256
|7.52 MB
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|0
|0
|0
