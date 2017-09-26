USAREUR Best Sniper Competition Day 2 High Angle Shot

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, take off in UH-60 Black Hawk during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is an U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

