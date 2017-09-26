(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR Best Sniper Competition Day 2 High Angle Shot [Image 13 of 14]

    USAREUR Best Sniper Competition Day 2 High Angle Shot

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Czech soldiers prepare to engage targets from UH-60 Black Hawk during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is an U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 02:54
    Photo ID: 3812710
    VIRIN: 170926-A-UK263-002
    Resolution: 4396x2931
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Best Sniper Competition Day 2 High Angle Shot [Image 1 of 14], by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

