Air Force band increases bilateral relations

Senior Airman Nathan Martin, U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia member, performs a sound check prior to the concert starting in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The sound check helped set the levels and tonal balance of instruments and voices, both individually and in combination, so that the performance can begin without further adjustment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

