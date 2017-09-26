Air Force band increases bilateral relations

Members of the U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia perform in front of a Japanese crowd during a concert in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. This concert was part of an annual three day series where the band plays at various locations throughout the Tokyo Metropolitan area to increase bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
09.26.2017
09.27.2017
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
