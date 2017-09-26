Air Force band increases bilateral relations

Staff Sgt. Aaron Weibe, U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia band guitarist, performs a guitar solo at a concert in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The band is made up of the popular music group Pacific Trends, The Pacific Showcase jazz ensemble, The Pacific Brass ensemble and other protocol groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
