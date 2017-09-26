(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force band increases bilateral relations [Image 7 of 8]

    Air Force band increases bilateral relations

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia perform in front of a crowd during a concert in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The band consists of full time active duty musicians performing in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region in support of military and community relations objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 01:13
    Photo ID: 3812686
    VIRIN: 170926-F-CB366-0031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Air Force band increases bilateral relations [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

