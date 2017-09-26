Staff Sgt. Benjamin Johnson, U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia drummer, plays drums during a concert in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The band plays throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region to increase bilateral relations with the people in each country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 01:13
|Photo ID:
|3812673
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-CB366-0029
|Resolution:
|5409x3567
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force band increases bilateral relations [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
