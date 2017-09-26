Staff Sgt. Benjamin Johnson, U.S. Air Force band of Pacific-Asia drummer, plays drums during a concert in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The band plays throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region to increase bilateral relations with the people in each country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 01:13 Photo ID: 3812673 VIRIN: 170926-F-CB366-0029 Resolution: 5409x3567 Size: 4.49 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force band increases bilateral relations [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.