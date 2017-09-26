(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170926-N-GR361-092 [Image 1 of 8]

    170926-N-GR361-092

    MALAYSIA

    09.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170926-N-GR361-092 MALACCA STRAIT (Sep. 26, 2017) The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) sails alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy frigate KD Lekiu (F30) and corvette KD Lekir (F26) during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2017. Coronado is on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, patrolling the region's littorals and working hull-to-hull with partner navies to provide 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170926-N-GR361-092 [Image 1 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

