170926-N-GR361-092 MALACCA STRAIT (Sep. 26, 2017) The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) sails alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy frigate KD Lekiu (F30) and corvette KD Lekir (F26) during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2017. Coronado is on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, patrolling the region's littorals and working hull-to-hull with partner navies to provide 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

