Spc. Margui Fambro and Spc. Ahliyah Giggetts, culinary specialists, assigned to 529th Regimental Support Co., 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in a Culinary Competition at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Dining Facility, Va,. September 26, 2017. The competition was judged by leaders of The Old Guard and special guests including Lt. Gen. Gary H. Cheek, Director of the Army Staff.

