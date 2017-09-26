(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Culinary Competition

    Culinary Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Silva 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Col. Jason T. Garkey, Commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) judges a dish during a Culinary Competition at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Dining Facility, Va., September 26, 2017. The winner of the competition was Spc. Margui Fambro.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

