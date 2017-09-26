Spc. Ahliyah Giggetts, Culinary Specialist, 529th Regimental Support Co., 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) prepares his dish during a Culinary Competition at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Dining Facility, Va., September 26, 2017. Spc. Giggetts was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for his exceptional efforts during the competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 20:41
|Photo ID:
|3811717
|VIRIN:
|170926-A-OA805-012
|Resolution:
|6914x4614
|Size:
|735.17 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT