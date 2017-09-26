(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary Competition [Image 3 of 6]

    Culinary Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Silva 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Spc. Ahliyah Giggetts, Culinary Specialist, 529th Regimental Support Co., 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) prepares his dish during a Culinary Competition at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Dining Facility, Va., September 26, 2017. Spc. Giggetts was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for his exceptional efforts during the competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 20:41
    Photo ID: 3811717
    VIRIN: 170926-A-OA805-012
    Resolution: 6914x4614
    Size: 735.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Competition
    Culinary Competition
    Culinary Competition
    Culinary Competition
    Culinary Competition
    Culinary Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    dfac
    culinary
    competition
    old guard
    cheeks
    3dinfantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT