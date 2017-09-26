(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Old Guard vs Marines Softball Game [Image 1 of 5]

    Old Guard vs Marines Softball Game

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Silva 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Col. Jason T. Garkey, Commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) throws a pitch during an annual softball game versus Marines of Marine Barracks Washington at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. September 26, 2017. Marine Barracks Washington is home to the official Marine Corps Color Guard, Body Bearers, Band, Drum and Bugle Corps, and Silent Drill Platoon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:20
    Photo ID: 3811667
    VIRIN: 170926-A-OA805-059
    Resolution: 5981x3992
    Size: 681.27 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Guard vs Marines Softball Game [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine barracks
    softball game
    3dinfantry

