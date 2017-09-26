Col. Jason T. Garkey, Commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) throws a pitch during an annual softball game versus Marines of Marine Barracks Washington at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. September 26, 2017. Marine Barracks Washington is home to the official Marine Corps Color Guard, Body Bearers, Band, Drum and Bugle Corps, and Silent Drill Platoon.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 19:20
|Photo ID:
|3811667
|VIRIN:
|170926-A-OA805-059
|Resolution:
|5981x3992
|Size:
|681.27 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Old Guard vs Marines Softball Game [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT