Old Guard / Marines Softball Game

Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) along with Marines of Marine Barracks Washington participate in an annual softball game at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. September 26, 2017. The softball game was played to build camaraderie and esprit-de-corps among the two ceremonial units. Col. Tyler J. Zagurski, Commander, Marine Barracks Washington presented Col. Jason T. Garkey, Commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) with a trophy for the Old Guard’s victory over Marine Barracks Washington.

