    Old Guard / Marines Softball Game [Image 2 of 5]

    Old Guard / Marines Softball Game

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Silva 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) along with Marines of Marine Barracks Washington participate in an annual softball game at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. September 26, 2017. The softball game was played to build camaraderie and esprit-de-corps among the two ceremonial units. Col. Tyler J. Zagurski, Commander, Marine Barracks Washington presented Col. Jason T. Garkey, Commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) with a trophy for the Old Guard’s victory over Marine Barracks Washington.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:20
    Photo ID: 3811666
    VIRIN: 170926-A-OA805-035
    Resolution: 5574x3720
    Size: 595.56 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Guard / Marines Softball Game [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    win
    barracks
    Washington
    marines
    old guard
    softball game

