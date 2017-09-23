(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 2 of 5]

    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) wait for refueling during a forward arming and refueling point exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 in Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:22
    Photo ID: 3811651
    VIRIN: 170923-M-MR863-0120
    Resolution: 4486x2990
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Andrew Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    AH-1Z Viper
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course
    WTI
    USTECOM
    WTI 1-18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT