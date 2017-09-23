AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Helmer Gomez, a semitrailer refueler operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 (MWSS-371), Marine Aircraft Group 13 (MAG-13), and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), reels a fuel hose in during a forward arming and refueling point exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 in Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff)

