    Deep Strike II [Image 1 of 9]

    Deep Strike II

    BLYTHE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Pfc. Austin Shelley, a heavy equipment operator with Support Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, posts security during Exercise Deep Strike II at Blythe, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017. Marines are assigned guard posts during field operations to practice being in a deployed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 18:40
    Photo ID: 3811635
    VIRIN: 170913-M-QQ996-013
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: BLYTHE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Strike II [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Timothy Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

