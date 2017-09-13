U.S. Marine Pfc. Austin Shelley, a heavy equipment operator with Support Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, posts security during Exercise Deep Strike II at Blythe, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017. Marines are assigned guard posts during field operations to practice being in a deployed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker)
|09.13.2017
|09.26.2017 18:40
|3811635
|170913-M-QQ996-013
|5184x3456
|9.21 MB
|BLYTHE, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Deep Strike II [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Timothy Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
