(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    249 Prime Power responds to Hurricane Maria

    249 Prime Power responds to Hurricane Maria

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Prime Power Non-Commissioned Officers from A/249 and B/249, along with civilian U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responders, approach a C-130 en route to Puerto Rico on Sept. 25, 2017, to provide additional support to Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

    Photo credit: SSG Samuel Geerts, MOS 12P of B Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), Fort Bragg, NC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3811444
    VIRIN: 170926-A-CE999-901
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 41.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249 Prime Power responds to Hurricane Maria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Prime Power
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT