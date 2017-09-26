Prime Power Non-Commissioned Officers from A/249 and B/249, along with civilian U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responders, approach a C-130 en route to Puerto Rico on Sept. 25, 2017, to provide additional support to Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.



Photo credit: SSG Samuel Geerts, MOS 12P of B Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), Fort Bragg, NC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:12 Photo ID: 3811444 VIRIN: 170926-A-CE999-901 Resolution: 960x540 Size: 41.83 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 249 Prime Power responds to Hurricane Maria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.