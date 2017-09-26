249 Prime Power responds to Hurricane Maria

Prime Power Non-Commissioned Officers from A/249 and B/249, along with civilian U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responders, approach a C-130 en route to Puerto Rico on Sept. 25, 2017, to provide additional support to Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Photo credit: SSG Samuel Geerts, MOS 12P of B Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), Fort Bragg, NC.
