    NATO Battle Group participates in Polish national exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    NATO Battle Group participates in Polish national exercise

    POLAND

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Capt. John Strickland 

    Battle Group Poland

    NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Soldiers along with the host nation’s Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade participate in the Polish national defensive exercise, Dragon 17, at the Bemowo Piskie Training area outside of Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 26, 2017. The week long exercise is an annual defensive drill that occurs throughout Poland to test the capabilities of its defense forces. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017
    Photo ID: 3811404
    VIRIN: 170926-A-MG196-0046
    Resolution: 4606x2682
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: PL
    NATO
    eFP
    deterrence
    Poland
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNATO
    StrongerAsOne
    15th Mech.
    Dragon17

